JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $153.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $115.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $136.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

