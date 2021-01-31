JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,664.94.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,179.70. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.