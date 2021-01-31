JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $478.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.63 and its 200 day moving average is $425.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

