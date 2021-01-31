Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.