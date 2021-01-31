Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

