John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

NYSE:JBT traded down $4.81 on Friday, hitting $115.88. 128,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,167. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

