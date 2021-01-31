John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Shares of JBSS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.43. 79,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,249. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

