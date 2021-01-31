JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,451,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

