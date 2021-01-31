JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after buying an additional 232,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genpact by 440.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 224,209 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Genpact by 66.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 420,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2,295.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141,145 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of G stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $38.28. 880,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,743. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Genpact’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.