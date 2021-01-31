JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,529,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $20.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $691.80. The company had a trading volume of 782,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,108. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

