JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 148,839 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,839 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up approximately 3.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rollins worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rollins by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 367,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 292.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 293,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,811. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

