JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 751 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

