Jill Putman Sells 2,715 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $100,536.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,450.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155,413 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

