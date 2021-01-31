JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,900 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the December 31st total of 1,377,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,879.0 days.

JFEEF stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. JFE has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

