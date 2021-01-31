Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in January

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Jet2 stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

