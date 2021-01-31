Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in January

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of Jet2 stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.
About Jet2
