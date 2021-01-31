Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.86 ($31.60).

JEN opened at €28.60 ($33.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.21 and a 200-day moving average of €23.81. Jenoptik AG has a 52-week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52-week high of €28.96 ($34.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

