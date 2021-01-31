Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Greencore Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Greencore Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.40 million, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.40. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

