Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.31 ($6.24).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.21. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.87.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

