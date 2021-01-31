Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 887.33 ($11.59).

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 987.60 ($12.90) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,196.69. Fresnillo Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.71.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

