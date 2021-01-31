Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $24.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

International Seaways stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

