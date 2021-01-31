Jefferies Financial Group Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $90.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.20.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $745,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,985.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.