Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.89. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

