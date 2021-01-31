Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €141.00 ($165.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.89. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

