Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 338.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter valued at $639,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 111,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.