Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $162.66 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

