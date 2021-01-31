Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 4.94% of CB Financial Services worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.75.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

