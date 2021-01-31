Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $35.01 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

