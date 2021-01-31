Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42.

