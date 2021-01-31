Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) to Neutral

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PROV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

