James S. Bunch Acquires 3,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

