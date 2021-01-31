James J. Filler Acquires 400 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $30,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at $65,488,787.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

