James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $314.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

