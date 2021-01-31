James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

