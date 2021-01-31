James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 345.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

