James Investment Research Inc. Invests $316,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after buying an additional 406,882 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $990,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

