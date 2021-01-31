James Investment Research Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,587,000 after purchasing an additional 465,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,325,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,262,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.80.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

