James Investment Research Inc. Has $195,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

SAIC opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

