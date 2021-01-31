James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,820 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYF opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

