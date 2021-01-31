James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 435.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of AAN opened at $16.94 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

