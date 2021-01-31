James A. Schoonover Sells 16,715 Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. Houston American Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 470.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

