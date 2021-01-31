Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 385.9% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JADA stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Jade Art Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Jade Art Group
