Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 385.9% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JADA stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Jade Art Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

