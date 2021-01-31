J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of J2 Global worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $107.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

