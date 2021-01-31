IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 321.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get IWG plc (IWG.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

LON:IWG traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 313.40 ($4.09). 3,260,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 338.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 297.93. IWG plc has a one year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 456.50 ($5.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98.

IWG plc (IWG.L) Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.