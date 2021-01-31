Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.