Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00277.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

