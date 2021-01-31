Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 5,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

