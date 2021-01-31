iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

