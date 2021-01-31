iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Cut by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.