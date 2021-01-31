iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. 40,591,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.