iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,496 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $167,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

