iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMCA opened at $31.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

